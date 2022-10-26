Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Immigration: Martinez Roman v. Garland

Second Circuit – Immigration: Martinez Roman v. Garland

By: Daily Record Staff October 26, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Immigration Continuance – Proof of allegation Martinez Roman v. Garland 20-3476 Judges Pooler, Chin, and Carney Background: The petitioner is a native and citizen of Mexico. He sought review of a Board of Immigration Appeals decision, which affirmed the denial of his application for cancellation of removal. He argued that his removal ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo