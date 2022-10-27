Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded October 20, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 27, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded October 20, 2022     51  14420 OVERDALE PARK LLC to FARRELL, NICHOLAS J Property Address: 3056 LAKE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12735 Page: 0493 Tax Account: 040.03-1-22 Full Sale Price: $175,000.00 14450 HOWARTH, ALICIA et ano to COSTANTINO, STEPHANIE ELAINE et ano Property Address: 4 CANTERBURY TRAIL, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Liber: 12735 Page: 0283 Tax Account: ...

