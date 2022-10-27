Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded September 16, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded September 16, 2022

October 27, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded September 16, 2022 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT HOLMES, BRENDON D 25 WARNER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $951.00 HOLMES, CHANTZE J 128 GRECIAN GARDENS, GREECE NY 14626 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $776.00 HOLMES, RODNEY L 390 SOUTH AVENUE 404, ROCHESTER NY 14620 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $876.00 IRIZARRY, MICHAEL MUNIZ 100 ...

