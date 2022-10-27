Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Habeas corpus: Ethridge v. Bell

Second Circuit – Habeas corpus: Ethridge v. Bell

By: Daily Record Staff October 27, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Habeas corpus Due process – Sua Sponte dismissal Ethridge v. Bell 20-1685-pr Judges Lynch, Bianco, and Nardini Background: The petitioner appealed from a judgment dismissing his pro se petition for a writ of habeas corpus. He challenged his conviction on the ground that the state court erroneously denied his motion to suppress ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo