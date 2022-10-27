Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Sexual abuse convictions reinstated

Sexual abuse convictions reinstated

Juror was related to District Attorney

By: Bennett Loudon October 27, 2022 0

A state appeals court has overturned a lower court ruling and reinstated sexual abuse convictions after the trial judge set aside the jury verdict because it was discovered after the trial that a relative of the Oswego County District Attorney was on the jury.

