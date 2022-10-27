Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / US mortgage rates top 7% for the first time in 2 decades

US mortgage rates top 7% for the first time in 2 decades

By: The Associated Press October 27, 2022 0

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate topped 7% for the first time in more than two decades this week, a result of the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes intended to tame inflation not seen in some 40 years. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the key 30-year rate jumped to 7.08% from ...

