Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – Federal Arbitration Act: Bissonnette v. LePage Bakeries

Second Circuit – Federal Arbitration Act: Bissonnette v. LePage Bakeries

By: Daily Record Staff October 28, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Federal Arbitration Act Exclusion – Transportation workers Bissonnette v. LePage Bakeries 20-1681-cv Judges Jacobs, Pooler, and Gujarati Background: The plaintiffs, who delivers baked goods, commenced a putative class action against a manufacturer of the baked goods that the plaintiffs deliver. They allege unpaid or withheld wages, unpaid overtime wages, and unjust enrichment. ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo