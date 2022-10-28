Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Second Circuit – First Amendment: National Rifle Assoc. of America v. Vullo

Second Circuit – First Amendment: National Rifle Assoc. of America v. Vullo

By: Daily Record Staff October 28, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit First Amendment Government coercion National Rifle Assoc. of America v. Vullo 21-636-cv Judges Pooler, Chin, and Carney Background: The defendant appellant is the former superintendent of the New York State Department of Financial Services. She appeals arguing that certain claims should be dismissed on the grounds of qualified immunity. The plaintiff alleged ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo