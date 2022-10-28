Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Insurance Law: Nitkewicz v. Lincoln Life & Annuity Co. of NY

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Insurance Law Refund provision – Premium actually paid for any period Nitkewicz v. Lincoln Life & Annuity Co. of NY 21-1830-cv Judges Calabresi, Lohier, and Sullivan Background: The district court concluded that the defendant was not obligated under New York’s Insurance Law to refund a payment that was deposited into a policy ...

