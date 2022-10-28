Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Special master gets $250,000 in fees

Payment was 'fair and reasonable'

By: Bennett Loudon October 28, 2022 0

Monroe County Surrogate’s Court Judge Christopher S. Ciaccio has approved a $250,000 payment to an attorney appointed as a special master to dispose of property from the estate of a prominent Rochester-area developer Anthony J. Costello.

