Home / News / Trump Org. trial jury: 8 men, 4 women, and a few opinions

Trump Org. trial jury: 8 men, 4 women, and a few opinions

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL R. SISAK October 28, 2022 0

NEW YORK (AP) — It's taken just three days to seat a jury of 12 people in the tax fraud trial of Donald Trump's company — surprising even some people involved in the case who thought it would take at least a week to find an impartial panel in heavily Democratic New York City. Five of ...

