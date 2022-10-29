Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded October 21, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded October 21, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 29, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded October 21, 2022      71  11230 GANGEMI, JOSEPH to LASRY, ABIGAIL et ano Property Address: 60 LIME STREET, ROCHESTER NY 11230 Liber: 12736 Page: 0075 Tax Account: 105.74-3-16 Full Sale Price: $50,000.00 14420 KRUZYNSKI, MARK B et al to RABENBERG, HEATHER et al Property Address: 52 BROOKDALE ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12736 Page: 0088 Tax ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo