Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded September 16-19, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded September 16-19, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 29, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded September 16, 2022 TRANSCRIPT OF JUDGMENT, OTHER COURT SEPULVEDA, GUSTAVO 196 TOWNSEND, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $238.00 SMITH, BREYONA K 1400 PLYMOUTH AVENUE SOUTH 307, ROCHESTER NY 14611 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $400.00 SMITH, DOQUELL M 162 SHERMAN STREET APARTMENT 2, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: ROCHESTER TRAFFIC VIOLATIONS AGENCY Amount: $388.00 SMITH, PURIEL ...

