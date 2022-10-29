Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded September 19-20, 2022

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff October 29, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded September 19, 2022 MECHANICS LIEN LAWRENCE, MICHELLE N Favor: ONSITE READY MIX LLC Amount: $1,852.74 6 CORNHILL TERRACE, ROCHESTER NY UNITED RENTALS NORTH AMERICA INC Favor: SAINT LUKE TABERNACLE Amount: $41,346.33 1261 DEWEY AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14613 Liens Filed Recorded September 20, 2022 MECHANICS LIEN PROAMPAC R E HOLDINGS LLC Favor: SZULGIT ELECTRIC INC Amount: $54,794.00 2605 MANITOU ROAD, ROCHESTER NY ...

