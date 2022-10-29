Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded September 19-20, 2022

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded September 19-20, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 29, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded September 19, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY HSBC BANK USA NA Appoints: MR COOPER LUNA, SARAH M Appoints: LANDRY, JOANNE NANITHAMBY, VAROPAN Appoints: MAHALINGAM, NARENTHIRAN STEWART, JERRY D II Appoints: STEWART, BROOKE Powers of Attorney Recorded September 20, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY DEVEREAUX, RICHARD C Appoints: DEVEREAUX, BRADFORD S DEVEREAUX, SUSANNE L Appoints: DEVEREAUX, BRADFORD S GOODSELL, HOLLY Appoints: YETTER, TIMOTHY F NATIONSTAR MORTGAGE ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo