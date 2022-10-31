Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Monroe County, NY deeds recorded October 24, 2022

Monroe County, NY deeds recorded October 24, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 31, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded October 24, 2022        80 14420 MAAR, SANDRA to MAAR, GERALD C et ano Property Address: FOURTH SECTION ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12736 Page: 0694 Tax Account: 082.02-1-12 Full Sale Price: $0.00 WORTMAN, JEAN M to WORTMAN, JOHN M et ano Property Address: 12 CANDLEWICK DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12736 Page: ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo