Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY judgments recorded September 20, 2022

Monroe County, NY judgments recorded September 20, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 31, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded September 20, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ARMOUR, EMILY E et ano 121 SUNNY MILL LANE, GREECE NY 14626 Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION Attorney: JOSEPH J CASSOTTA ESQ Amount: $8,674.43 BARNETT, JOSEPH CLARK et al 7497 HAW BRANCH DRIVE, BAILEY NC 27807 Favor: SPARTAN BUSINESS SOLUTIONS, LLC Attorney: LAW OFFICE OF JASON GANG PLLC Amount: $65,392.28 BLAKELY, ANTHONY T 49 ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo