Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded September 21, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded September 21, 2022

October 31, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded September 21, 2022 LIEN SATISFIED JENKINS, TYRONE Favor: JENKINS, TYRONE 273-75 WELLINGTON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14611 MAGUIRE PROPERTIES INC Favor: ELJON ENTERPRISES LLC 395-525 CENTRAL AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY

