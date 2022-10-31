Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded October 24, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff October 31, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded October 24, 2022       74 NOT PROVIDED CORONA, CHRISTOPHER & ROTHSCHILD, LEAH Property Address: 130 ROWLAND PKWY, , NY 14610, ROCHESTER NY Lender: SUMMIT FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $260,000.00 EASTMAN REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS LLC & EASTMAN REAL ESTATE HOLDINGS LLC Property Address: 11 THAYER STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $6,400,000.00 EICHAS ...

