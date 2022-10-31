Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / News / Rochester apartment complex sells for just under $15.6 million

Rochester apartment complex sells for just under $15.6 million

By: Kevin Oklobzija October 31, 2022 0

A 132-unit apartment complex in Rochester's Lincoln Park neighborhood has been sold by one out-of-town real estate investor to another for $15,576,000, or $118,000 per unit. Rochester Commons at Cambridge Court on Dodge Street, just off Lyell Avenue near Mt. Read Boulevard, is now owned by Rochester CMNS LLC. Basya Weiss of the Rockland County hamlet ...

