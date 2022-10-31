Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Supreme Court takes up race-conscious college admissions

Supreme Court takes up race-conscious college admissions

By: The Associated Press October 31, 2022 0

Members of the Supreme Court's conservative majority are questioning the continued use of affirmative action in higher education in lengthy arguments Monday in which the justices are wrestling with difficult questions of race. The justices scheduled at least an hour and forty minutes of arguments and were hearing from six different lawyers in challenges to policies ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo