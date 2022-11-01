Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Appeals court mulls late challenge to NY absentee ballot law

Appeals court mulls late challenge to NY absentee ballot law

By: The Associated Press MICHAEL HILL November 1, 2022 0

State appeals court judges pressed attorneys for Republicans on Tuesday over why new absentee ballot rules in New York should be rejected with Election Day looming and more than 550,000 of the ballots already sent out. The Appellate Division of the state Supreme Court heard an appeal from state officials of a lower court ruling that ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo