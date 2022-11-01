Judge blocks Penguin Random House-Simon & Schuster merger

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Ben Jacobs November 1, 2022 0

A federal judge has blocked Penguin Random House's proposed purchase of Simon & Schuster, agreeing with the Justice Department that the joining of two of the world's biggest publishers could "lessen competition" for "top-selling books." The ruling was a victory for the Biden administration's tougher approach to proposed mergers, a break from decades of precedent ...

