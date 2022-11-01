Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded September 21-22-23 2022

Monroe County, NY doing business as recorded September 21-22-23 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 1, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Doing Business As Recorded September 21, 2022 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED AUSTIN ART & DESIGN 406 ELLIS DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 - - LAYNE, AUSTIN CYRIL 406 ELLIS DRIVE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 - - BEAUTY STONES HANDCRAFTED MAINA 131 BARTLETT STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 - - WATSON, SHARMAINE A S 131 BARTLETT STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 - ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo