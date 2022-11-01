Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY judgments recorded September 21-22-23, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 1, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Judgments Recorded September 21, 2022 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT DAVIS, ANDREW 22 ASPEN CIRCLE, HORNELL NY 14843 Favor: DAVIDSON FINK LLP Attorney: DAVIDSON FINK LLP Amount: $5,346.78 FREELS, ROBERT JOSEPH et ano 5499 CHATHAM CIRCLE, NORCROSS GA 30071 Favor: SPARTAN BUSINESS SOLUTIONS, LLC Attorney: LAW OFFICE OF JASON GANG PLLC Amount: $6,145.00 FRITCH, RICKY et ano 720 S RANGELINE ROAD APT 419, ...

