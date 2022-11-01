Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded September 22-23, 2022

Monroe County, NY liens filed recorded September 22-23, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 1, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Liens Filed Recorded September 22, 2022 LIEN RELEASE CHAPMAN, JAY Favor: UNITED STATES 473 PECK ROAD, SPENCERPORT NY 14559 CRUZ-TORRES, LUMARIS Favor: PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF NEW YORK 84 HOLLISTER STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14605 MITCHELL, JOSEPH Favor: UNITED STATES 431 BIRR STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14613   Liens Filed Recorded September 23, 2022 FEDERAL TAX LIEN A CLASS MOVING INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $20,233.73 ADVANCED ENVIRONMENTAL ...

