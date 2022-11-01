Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded October 25, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 1, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded October 25, 2022       90 NOT PROVIDED KESBY, MICHAEL ANTHONY LEE Property Address: 179 VINAL AVENUE, IRONDEQUOIT NY Lender: AMICO, PATRICIA A Amount: $120,000.00 14420 BLIEMEISTER, SCOTT Property Address: 7630 4TH SECTION ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: FIVE STAR BANK Amount: $116,400.00 BLIEMEISTER, SCOTT Property Address: 7630 4TH SECTION ROAD, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: FIVE STAR BANK Amount: $7,500.00 LITTEER, ...

