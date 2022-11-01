Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded September 21-22-23, 2022

Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded September 21-22-23, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 1, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded September 21, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY GE MONEY BANK Appoints: AMERIFIRST HOME IMPROVEMENT FINANCE LLC GOLDMAN SACHS MORTGAGE COMPANY Appoints: NEW PENN FINANCIAL LLC MCLP ASSET COMPANY, INC Appoints: SELECT PORTFOLIO SERVICING, INC NASHER SALEM, MUSAID ABDULKARIM Appoints: SALEM, ABDULKARIM N SALTZBERG, EUGENE Appoints: SALTZBERG, JESSICA A STEVENSON, NATHAN Appoints: STEVENSON, MAE US BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Appoints: RUSHMORE ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo