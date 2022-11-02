Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Duplicitous: People v. Arch

Fourth Department – Duplicitous: People v. Arch

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Duplicitous Trial evidence – False instrument for filing People v. Arch KA 16-00192 Appealed from Supreme Court, Monroe County Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of offering a false instrument for filing. He argues that the indictment is void as duplicitous. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court noted that the ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo