Fourth Department – Predatory sexual assault: People v. Almond

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Predatory sexual assault Accomplice testimony – Corroboration People v. Almond KA 22-00353 Appealed from Wayne County Court Background: The defendant appealed from two counts of predatory sexual assault against a child under a theory of accomplice liability. The conviction stems from two incidents in which the defendant’s paramour engaged in oral ...

