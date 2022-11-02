Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Slip and fall: Andrews v. JCP Groceries Inc.

Fourth Department – Slip and fall: Andrews v. JCP Groceries Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Slip and fall Constructive notice Andrews v. JCP Groceries Inc. CA 21-01636 Appealed from Supreme Court, Steuben County Background: The plaintiff slipped and fell in the defendant’s supermarket. The plaintiffs appealed from an order that dismissed their complaint. Ruling: The Appellate Division reversed. The court held that the defendant met its initial ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo