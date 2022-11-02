Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Indictment dismissed in weapon case

Indictment dismissed in weapon case

Prosecutor presented inadmissible hearsay testimony to grand jury

By: Bennett Loudon November 2, 2022 0

A state Supreme Court justice in Queens County has dismissed an indictment in a weapon case because of inadmissible hearsay evidence, while allowing the prosecutor to re-present the case to a grand jury within 30 days.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo