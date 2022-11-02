Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded October 26, 2022

Monroe County, NY mortgages recorded October 26, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 2, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Mortgages Recorded October 26, 2022       72 NOT PROVIDED LINDAUER, JACQUELINE M & THOMPSON, MICHAEL D Property Address: 112 ROCKINGHAM STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $150,000.00 SCHAEFER, CHRISTOPHER Property Address: 866-868 SOUTH PLYMOUTH AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: FAMILY FIRST OF NY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $112,000.00 WALLER, MICHAEL G Property Address: 96 ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo