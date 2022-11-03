Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Burglary conviction overturned

Police search was illegal

By: Bennett Loudon November 3, 2022 0

A state appeals court has reversed a burglary conviction and suppressed evidence in the case because of an illegal police search.

