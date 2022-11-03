Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Fourth Department – Ineffective assistance of counsel: People v. Buntley

By: Daily Record Staff November 3, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Ineffective assistance of counsel Failure to object to prior acts – Buford inquiry People v. Buntley KA 17-00277 Appealed from Monroe County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of burglary, assault, strangulation, and petit larceny. He argues that his defense counsel was ineffective for failing to object to the ...

