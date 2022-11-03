Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Youthful offender status: People v. Blackshear

Fourth Department – Youthful offender status: People v. Blackshear

By: Daily Record Staff November 3, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Youthful offender status Criminal possession of a weapon People v. Blackshear KA 20-01053 Appealed from Genesee County Court Background: The defendant appealed from his conviction of criminal possession of a weapon. He argues that it was in error to determine that he was not eligible for youthful offender treatment arguing that ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo