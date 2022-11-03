Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / New York could get $524M under opioid settlements with Teva

New York could get $524M under opioid settlements with Teva

By: The Associated Press November 3, 2022 0

New York will receive up to $524 million from drugmaker Teva to settle claims that the company contributed to the U.S. opioid epidemic, the largest amount secured from an opioid manufacturer or distributor sued by the state, Attorney General Letitia James announced Thursday. The state has reached a series of settlements with drug companies following an ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo