Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sale of historic Potter House in Fairport canceled by buyer

Sale of historic Potter House in Fairport canceled by buyer

By: Kevin Oklobzija November 3, 2022 0

Plans by The Aristo Co. to refurbish and redevelop the timeworn Potter House in the village of Fairport have been scrapped. Aristo canceled the purchase contract for the publicly owned mansion at 53 W. Church St., citing a failure by the village to rezone the property to allow for multifamily development. Rezoning was one contingency in ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo