Fourth Department – Assault: Jane Doe v. State of New York

By: Daily Record Staff November 4, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Assault Foreseeability – Assailant’s medical history Jane Doe v. State of New York CA 21-01280 Appealed from Court of Claims Background: The claimant commenced an action to recover damages resulting from an incident in which the claimant, as a patient at a healthcare facility owned and operated by the defendant, was ...

