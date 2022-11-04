Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Vehicle & Traffic Law: E Auto Discount Inc. v. Schroeder

Fourth Department – Vehicle & Traffic Law: E Auto Discount Inc. v. Schroeder

By: Daily Record Staff November 4, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Vehicle & Traffic Law Fraudulent representation – Substantial evidence E Auto Discount Inc. v. Schroeder TP 22-00427 Transferred from Supreme Court, Erie County Background: The petitioner is the operator of a registered used automobile dealership. It commenced an Article 78 proceeding seeking to annul a determination finding that it violated Section ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo