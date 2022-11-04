Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY deeds recorded October 27, 2022

By: Daily Record Staff November 4, 2022 0

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk's Office. Deeds Recorded October 27, 2022        54 14420 KUTZ, ARTHUR A et ano to 14 MARKET STREET, LLC Property Address: 14 MARKET STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12738 Page: 0262 Tax Account: 069.53-1-28.2 Full Sale Price: $45,000.00 14428 MILLEY, JOAN G to BONNEWELL, SCOTT et ano Property Address: 244 GREENWAY BOULEVARD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12738 ...

