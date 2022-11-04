Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Monroe County, NY powers of attorney recorded September 26, 2022

November 4, 2022

All data come from the Monroe County Clerk’s Office. Powers of Attorney Recorded September 26, 2022 POWER OF ATTORNEY BERNER, CAROLYN J Appoints: HESS, KARON BERNER, KENNETH A Appoints: BERNER, CAROLYN J GREEN, ZENOBIA Appoints: GROSS, ELISHA KAY HARNISCHFEGER, ELMER G Appoints: HARNISCHFEGER, MARK J SHANK, BERNICE M Appoints: SHANK, STEVEN M TOMLINSON, MAURICE A Appoints: TOMLINSON, ALEXIS E

