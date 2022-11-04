Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Law / Murder conviction affirmed for woman who killed her fiancé

Murder conviction affirmed for woman who killed her fiancé

Fiancé fatally shot in chest

By: Bennett Loudon November 4, 2022 0

A New York appeals court has upheld the murder conviction of a woman who fatally shot her fiancé in February 2015.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo