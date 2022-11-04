Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Law / Nursing home worker convicted of raping resident

Nursing home worker convicted of raping resident

Defendant faces 25 years in prison

By: Daily Record Staff November 4, 2022 0

A housekeeper at Shore Winds Nursing Home on Beach Avenue in Rochester has been convicted of raping an 81-year-old resident at the facility.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo