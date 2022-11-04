Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Rochester diocese to pay $55M to sex abuse survivors

By: The Associated Press November 4, 2022 0

The Roman Catholic Diocese of Rochester will pay $55 million to survivors of sexual abuse committed by clergy members under a settlement announced by church officials.

