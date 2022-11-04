Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Second Circuit – Copyright Act: Melendez v. Sirius XM Radio Inc.

By: Daily Record Staff November 4, 2022 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Copyright Act Preemption – Rebroadcasting from archives Melendez v. Sirius XM Radio Inc. 21-1769-cv Judges Lonier, Bianco, and Robinson Background: The plaintiff appealed from the dismissal of his claims asserting his right of publicity under California’s common and statutory law. The claims were dismissed on the basis that they were preempted by ...

