Attorney General wins $5.1 million lawsuit

Attorney General wins $5.1 million lawsuit

By: Daily Record Staff November 8, 2022 0

The office of New York Attorney General Letitia James has announced winning a $5.1 million lawsuit against against Angel Elliot Dalfin, a Buffalo-area landlord who violated lead safety laws, which led to more than two dozen reported cases of childhood lead poisoning.

