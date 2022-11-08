Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Designer ready for high court fight on excluding gay couples

By: The Associated Press JESSE BEDAYN November 8, 2022 0

A Christian web designer who contends her religious beliefs prevent her from making wedding websites for gay couples said Monday that her legal battle in the U.S. Supreme Court next month is about protecting everyone's right to free speech. Lorie Smith spoke about her case, which is the latest clash over religion and LGBTQ rights to ...

