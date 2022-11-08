Fourth Department – Emotional distress: Leistner v. Vanini 

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: Daily Record Staff November 8, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department  Emotional distress  Death of animal   Leistner v. Vanini  CA 22-00324  Appealed from Supreme Court, Erie County  Background: The plaintiff commenced an action seeking damage for emotional distress after her dog died while at the defendant’s daycare facility. The plaintiff appealed from the grant of the defendant’s CPLR 3211(a)(7) motion to ...

