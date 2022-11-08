Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Appellate Division, Fourth Dept. / Fourth Department – Rape: People v. Lewis 

Fourth Department – Rape: People v. Lewis 

By: Daily Record Staff November 8, 2022 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department  Rape   Evidence – Rape kit  People v. Lewis  KA 14-01649  Appealed from Steuben County Court  Background: The defendant appealed from the denial of his pro se motion seeking DNA testing pursuant to CPL 440.30(1-a) of a rape kit and the victim’s shirt and pants that were secured in connection with ...

Leave a Reply

Copyright © 2022 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo